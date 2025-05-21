Spelljammer? Birthright? Al-Qadim? Ghostwalk?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD any chance we will get spelljammer or something of the like for 5e? — jaime (@atilano_jaime) May 13, 2015

I wouldn't rule out anything. Fifth edition embraces all of our worlds and settings. https://t.co/4EwukNNnA2 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 13, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Birthright? Al-Qadim? Ghostwalk? I mean, how far down can we take this rabbit hole? — TPK-Online (@TPK_Online) May 13, 2015

You can stop now. 😂 https://t.co/ZQEafa1pNr — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 13, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD please think of me if Spelljammer ever bubbles to the surface. — Brian F'n Patterson (@d20monkey) May 13, 2015



