Spelljammer? Birthright? Al-Qadim? Ghostwalk?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD any chance we will get spelljammer or something of the like for 5e?
— jaime (@atilano_jaime) May 13, 2015
I wouldn't rule out anything. Fifth edition embraces all of our worlds and settings. https://t.co/4EwukNNnA2
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 13, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Birthright? Al-Qadim? Ghostwalk? I mean, how far down can we take this rabbit hole?
— TPK-Online (@TPK_Online) May 13, 2015
You can stop now. 😂 https://t.co/ZQEafa1pNr
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 13, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD please think of me if Spelljammer ever bubbles to the surface.
— Brian F'n Patterson (@d20monkey) May 13, 2015
HIPPOS … IN … SPACE!!! https://t.co/mbE9VbqdpK
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 13, 2015