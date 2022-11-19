@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD Spellcasting focus. Can a bard use their voice for this? Or a dance?

That doesn’t make sense, the voice is an instrument. The music definition of instrument is an object or device for producing musical sounds. The rule on a bard's spellcasting focus (PH, 53) refers to the sorts of musical instruments that appear in the PH equipment chapter.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 11, 2017