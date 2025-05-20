Spell scroll level

would a 5e spell scroll point out at what level the spell is cast, for those spells that can be cast using higher spell slots? #dnd — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) May 29, 2015

The spell on a spell scroll is at the spell's lowest level, unless a particular scroll says otherwise. https://t.co/wuPeMhjgZV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@mmarandaWhat are general scrolls then? I don’t recall seeing them in the DMG. @newbiedm @JeremyECrawford The scroll rule (DMG, 139) is for any scroll, like a scroll of protection. Spell scrolls are more strict. @Mundangerous @newbiedm — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015



