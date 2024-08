@_FoxyBoxes_to expand on that, if a spell is on more than one list, does it count for both (e.g. Scorching Ray Wiz/Sorc)? "if a spell is on more than one list, does it count for both (e.g. Scorching Ray Wiz/Sorc)?" @mikemearls That's correct.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 7, 2015