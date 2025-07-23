Spear and Trident

@JeremyECrawford Spear & trident are the exact same thing aside from gp cost. Is that an error for them to be the same besides cost? — Lunchboxx1090 (@lunchboxx1990) July 28, 2015

Their similarity is not an error. https://t.co/AsffuG9ANJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015

@jackAbrasion @JeremyECrawford same damage, lighter than the trident, cheaper too. I MUST be missing something here. — Lunchboxx1090 (@lunchboxx1990) July 28, 2015

@vikke064So pay more for a heavier piece because it looks good? That is a choice that some characters will happily make. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015

@vikke064Then why is there no Katana? I don’t see a relevant difference

Or is it that important that it is hard to look cool w trid? Regarding the katana, check out the Wuxia Weapon Names table in the DMG (p. 41). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015

@vikke064My point is that the trident as it is written should have been given the “other name” treatment or a larger damage die. A trident is physically distinct from a spear, not a different name for one. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015

@vikke064 The weapon list is, indeed, meant to be understood within the game's larger context: proficiencies, aesthetics, magic items, etc. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015

@rjfTrebor We've found that there is rarely unanimity among #DnD players. A thing that one group loathes might be loved by another group. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015