@JeremyECrawford Spear & trident are the exact same thing aside from gp cost. Is that an error for them to be the same besides cost?
— Lunchboxx1090 (@lunchboxx1990) July 28, 2015
Their similarity is not an error. https://t.co/AsffuG9ANJ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015
@jackAbrasion @JeremyECrawford same damage, lighter than the trident, cheaper too. I MUST be missing something here.
— Lunchboxx1090 (@lunchboxx1990) July 28, 2015
@vikke064So pay more for a heavier piece because it looks good? That is a choice that some characters will happily make.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015
@vikke064Then why is there no Katana? I don’t see a relevant difference
Or is it that important that it is hard to look cool w trid? Regarding the katana, check out the Wuxia Weapon Names table in the DMG (p. 41).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015
@vikke064My point is that the trident as it is written should have been given the “other name” treatment or a larger damage die. A trident is physically distinct from a spear, not a different name for one.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015
@vikke064 The weapon list is, indeed, meant to be understood within the game's larger context: proficiencies, aesthetics, magic items, etc.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015
@rjfTrebor We've found that there is rarely unanimity among #DnD players. A thing that one group loathes might be loved by another group.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015
Weapon choice passes through proficiencies, features, and aesthetic/cultural preferences. Overlap is intentional. https://t.co/EfHZDANKIh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2015
One thought on “Spear and Trident”