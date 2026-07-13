@JeremyECrawford Quick question…Can you settle an discussion? Sorcerers can't use metamagics with spells from Staff of Power correct?
— Mark Merida (@DM_Marky) March 21, 2016
If a magic item's description says you cast a spell from it, you can use Metamagic on the spell. #DnD https://t.co/4XFFgeoqEU
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016
2 thoughts on “Sorcerers can’t use metamagics with spells from Staff of Power correct?”
I can tell from the phrasing this perosn isn’t asking a question but looking for validation of their point of view.
That said depending on the edition yes, it takes sorcerers longer than wizards and they can’t use quicken spell also I believe they can attack a metamagic want grip to the staff itself and use it.
This doesn’t make sense and I cannot decipher it to figure out what the commenter meant to say:
“…it takes sorcerers longer than wizards and they can’t use quicken spell also I believe they can attack a metamagic want grip to the staff itself and use it.”