Sorcerers can’t use metamagics with spells from Staff of Power correct?

2 thoughts on “Sorcerers can’t use metamagics with spells from Staff of Power correct?

  1. Linda Dawson says:

    I can tell from the phrasing this perosn isn’t asking a question but looking for validation of their point of view.

    That said depending on the edition yes, it takes sorcerers longer than wizards and they can’t use quicken spell also I believe they can attack a metamagic want grip to the staff itself and use it.

    Reply
    • Ginger Sullivon says:

      This doesn’t make sense and I cannot decipher it to figure out what the commenter meant to say:
      “…it takes sorcerers longer than wizards and they can’t use quicken spell also I believe they can attack a metamagic want grip to the staff itself and use it.”

      Reply

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