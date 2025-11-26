@jaa0109 @JeremyECrawfordSorcerer Spell Slots to Points
3rd level slot gives 5 points, or 3? Reading the table has me iffy on it. 5 sounds right
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 20, 2015
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford 5 sounds good to me! Jeremy, if he's wrong, don't correct him! 😛
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) November 20, 2015
3 thoughts on “Sorcerer Spell Slots to Points”
Is 5 an errata? Because the PHB says: “Converting a Spell Slot to Sorcery Points – As a bonus action on your turn, you can expend one spell slot and gain a number of sorcery points equal to the slot’s level.”
Always seemed weird to me you get less sorcery points giving up a spell than to create the same slot the spell came from. If that’s changed I think it’s awesome!
None of these tweets actually show up on Twitter anyway. The original rule makes sense to me. Let’s less effective to just use all your points for extra spells than to use them to enhance spells. Extra spells is a nice to have but not the main feature.
https://www.sageadvice.eu/2016/01/24/sorcerer-spell-slots-to-points-3rd-level-slot-gives-5-points-or-3/ has Jeremy correct this back to 3 points a month after the original query. This page should probably be considered incorrect