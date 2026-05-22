@JeremyECrawford So do you need a focus to cast spells with only verbal and somatic components?
— John Robert Tracy (@JJRTracy) March 3, 2016
The purpose of a spellcasting focus is to substitute for free material components. It's otherwise decoration. #DnD https://t.co/8lClFttpUG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 4, 2016
@jeremyecrawford if that’s the case, why have material components at all?
— Loremaster Ryrok (@ryrok) March 4, 2016
Whether to use a material component or a spellcasting focus is often a question of how your spellcaster looks. #DnD https://t.co/m34UxSpImr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 4, 2016