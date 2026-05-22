@JeremyECrawford So do you need a focus to cast spells with only verbal and somatic components? — John Robert Tracy (@JJRTracy) March 3, 2016

The purpose of a spellcasting focus is to substitute for free material components. It's otherwise decoration. #DnD https://t.co/8lClFttpUG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 4, 2016

@jeremyecrawford if that’s the case, why have material components at all? — Loremaster Ryrok (@ryrok) March 4, 2016