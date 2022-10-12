So a darkvision party, who refuse to bring torches or use Light, should still be getting disadvantage in dim light?

@JeremyECrawford Do characters with darkvision have disadv on perception in darkness since it's treated as dim light & lightly obscured? — Todd Lyman (@TreeofSilver) May 17, 2017

If something is dim light, it follows the rules for dim light (PH, 183). This is even true of the dim light in the rule for darkvision. #DnD https://t.co/ituPIpRZvd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2017

So my all darkvision party, who refuse to bring torches or use Light, should still be getting disadvantage? This changes everything. — Melanie Smits (@Melaniesmits) May 17, 2017