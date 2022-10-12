So a darkvision party, who refuse to bring torches or use Light, should still be getting disadvantage in dim light?

5 thoughts on "So a darkvision party, who refuse to bring torches or use Light, should still be getting disadvantage in dim light?"

  1. Nicholas Smith says:

    Is this for sight based perception checks only or does this extend to melee, ranged, spell attacks, healing and other such actions?

    • Melee, ranged, spell attacks, and healing don’t require perception checks. The rule is that Wisdom (Perception) checks based on sight are at disadvantage.

  2. Spindle says:

    No there is no disadvantage to a team of characters who can see in the dark. Now if the darkness was a spell then everyone would be blind.. But otherwise no disadvantage.

    • Are you seriously going to tell the Lead Rules Designer of the game that they’re wrong?
      If you read the rules again you will see, Darkvision converts already provided dim light into bright light, and converts already provided darkness into dim light. So if a creature with darkvision is holding a lit torch, which emits 20 feet of bright light followed by 20 feet of dim light, they see 40 feet of bright light and 20 feet of dimlight, as the next 20 feet of their darkvision extends past the torch’s illumination.

