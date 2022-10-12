So a darkvision party, who refuse to bring torches or use Light, should still be getting disadvantage in dim light?

@JeremyECrawford Do characters with darkvision have disadv on perception in darkness since it's treated as dim light & lightly obscured?
— Todd Lyman (@TreeofSilver) May 17, 2017
If something is dim light, it follows the rules for dim light (PH, 183). This is even true of the dim light in the rule for darkvision. #DnD https://t.co/ituPIpRZvd
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2017
So my all darkvision party, who refuse to bring torches or use Light, should still be getting disadvantage? This changes everything.
— Melanie Smits (@Melaniesmits) May 17, 2017
That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2017
Is this for sight based perception checks only or does this extend to melee, ranged, spell attacks, healing and other such actions?
Melee, ranged, spell attacks, and healing don’t require perception checks. The rule is that Wisdom (Perception) checks based on sight are at disadvantage.
No there is no disadvantage to a team of characters who can see in the dark. Now if the darkness was a spell then everyone would be blind.. But otherwise no disadvantage.
Actually, darkvision makes you treat darkness as dim light which gives disadvantage on perception
Are you seriously going to tell the Lead Rules Designer of the game that they’re wrong?
If you read the rules again you will see, Darkvision converts already provided dim light into bright light, and converts already provided darkness into dim light. So if a creature with darkvision is holding a lit torch, which emits 20 feet of bright light followed by 20 feet of dim light, they see 40 feet of bright light and 20 feet of dimlight, as the next 20 feet of their darkvision extends past the torch’s illumination.