If a rogue sneak attacks, and before he goes again gets an attack from fighter’s Commander’s Strike…

@DorianHartIf a rogue sneak attacks, and before he goes again gets an attack from fighter’s Commander’s Strike, can he sneak attack again? believe sneak attack is usable only on the rogue's turn — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 12, 2014

@DorianHart @KevinKulpRight! I’d believe the intent was to limit it to 1/round, but the RAW currently say 1/turn. Sneaky fun either way! pinned down by cat…can't reach PHB… But 1/turn would make it usable w/off turn attacks — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 12, 2014