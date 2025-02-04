@JeremyECrawford sneak attack+ multiple attacks, if 1st hit but hold sneak to see if 2nd crits & 2nd misses, can they retro apply it to 1st? — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@gabriel403) November 25, 2016

Sneak Attack doesn't give you the ability to turn back time. #DnD https://t.co/9c5GFRjhiO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016

@ianmrenwick @gabriel403After first attack, surprise is gone, so no S.A. S.A. is always and only ever applied to 1st attack. Sneak Attack doesn't require surprise. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016