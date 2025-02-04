@JeremyECrawford sneak attack+ multiple attacks, if 1st hit but hold sneak to see if 2nd crits & 2nd misses, can they retro apply it to 1st?
— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@gabriel403) November 25, 2016
Sneak Attack doesn't give you the ability to turn back time. #DnD https://t.co/9c5GFRjhiO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016
@ianmrenwick @gabriel403After first attack, surprise is gone, so no S.A. S.A. is always and only ever applied to 1st attack. Sneak Attack doesn't require surprise.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016
@jaa0109 @gabriel403What if your Rogue was named Cher? Couldn’t she turn back time? Cher can do anything she wants.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016
Damn @JeremyECrawford @jaa0109 I've fallen from my rocking chair! 😣😂 #RockingCher
— Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) November 28, 2016
In the situation, where you have an ally with in 5 feet of have advantage and have the appropriate weapon type, I see nothing that limits which hit will in fact be the precise damage dealing sneak attack. Narrativly yo can call other hits or attempts as feints. I let players add sneak to which ever hit they want.