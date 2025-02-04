Sneak attack+Multiple attacks, if 1st hit but hold sneak to see if 2nd crits…

  1. Alex says:

    In the situation, where you have an ally with in 5 feet of have advantage and have the appropriate weapon type, I see nothing that limits which hit will in fact be the precise damage dealing sneak attack. Narrativly yo can call other hits or attempts as feints. I let players add sneak to which ever hit they want.

