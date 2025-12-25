Sneak Attack and Commander’s Srike once per turn

@JeremyECrawford Is intent that Sneak Attack can only work once per round via any method (regular, bonus, or reaction attack)? (cont) — Satan'sToast (@SatansToast) December 3, 2015

Sneak Attack can occur once per turn, so it can potentially occur more than once in a round. #DnD https://t.co/Fuf09xu71M — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015