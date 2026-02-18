@mikemearls What do you normally do about PCs sleeping in armor, if anything, or just going without sleep? No Exhaustion per RAW — See Me In D&D (@mAcChaos) January 21, 2016

My campaign is city-based, so no issue for me. I'd assess -1 to all d20 rolls per day w/o sleep after first. https://t.co/zOHDoQxOGk — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 21, 2016

@mAcChaosHmm, I think I prefer a rank of Exhaustion, but thanks! What about for armor? Not a concern? Spectrum of realism. I'd say it degrades – needs upkeep, maybe -1 AC every 2 nights — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 21, 2016

@mikemearls affect the PC more from not being able to have a real sleep with this uncomfortable armor. prob medium/heavy armor — See Me In D&D (@mAcChaos) January 21, 2016