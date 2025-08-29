Skeleton and critical hits

@_ShamelessJamesIf a creature (i.e. a skeleton) is immune to critical hits, are they not immune to sneak attacks as well from a rogue?

no — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 24, 2015

@_ShamelessJamesSo a skeleton cannot be critically hit as they lack mortal vulnerabilities, but they can be victims of a sneak attack? How so?

a skeleton can be critically hit – not sure any creatures in 5e cannot take crits — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 24, 2015