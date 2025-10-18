Simulacrum inability

@JeremyECrawford Simu Inability to learn,how literal?Meet someone new,cant remember their name? Or a mechanical "cant level up" sense? — Brail (@BrailSays) September 25, 2015

The intent is that the simulacrum can't learn any new abilities. #DnD https://t.co/bmaOTfVtDv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015

@BrailSaysHow is ability defined here?Mechanical v literal.Sim learn the name of new butler?How to navigate new region?How to write? A game ability. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015

@BrailSays So a SIM of wizard could learn mundane things,such as where a spellbook is,but not actually learn a spell from it? A spell is a game ability. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Yeah, I'm saying that the Sim could research mundane info on where to FIND the book,but nothing IN the book? — Brail (@BrailSays) October 9, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Save my real wizard 6 months of research in a library about the history of the ancient wizards best kept summer houses — Brail (@BrailSays) October 9, 2015

@BrailSays It's up to your DM how much the simulacrum can do while abiding by the limitations set by the spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015