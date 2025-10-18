@JeremyECrawford Simu Inability to learn,how literal?Meet someone new,cant remember their name? Or a mechanical "cant level up" sense?
— Brail (@BrailSays) September 25, 2015
The intent is that the simulacrum can't learn any new abilities. #DnD https://t.co/bmaOTfVtDv
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015
@BrailSaysHow is ability defined here?Mechanical v literal.Sim learn the name of new butler?How to navigate new region?How to write? A game ability.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015
@BrailSays So a SIM of wizard could learn mundane things,such as where a spellbook is,but not actually learn a spell from it? A spell is a game ability.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Yeah, I'm saying that the Sim could research mundane info on where to FIND the book,but nothing IN the book?
— Brail (@BrailSays) October 9, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Save my real wizard 6 months of research in a library about the history of the ancient wizards best kept summer houses
— Brail (@BrailSays) October 9, 2015
@BrailSays It's up to your DM how much the simulacrum can do while abiding by the limitations set by the spell.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Okay.Sorry for pestering so much!First lvl 13 characters, first sim, etc, trying to work out the kinks.Thanks for input
— Brail (@BrailSays) October 9, 2015
One thought on “Simulacrum inability”
As DM, can I have a sage’s simulacrum pretend to research for the bad guys, but be instructed to report (as a spy) to the party and give slightly wrong information to the bad guys on the topic researched? Or does researching like this cross the boundary of its inability to learn?