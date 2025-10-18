Simulacrum inability

One thought on “Simulacrum inability

  1. Michael English says:

    As DM, can I have a sage’s simulacrum pretend to research for the bad guys, but be instructed to report (as a spy) to the party and give slightly wrong information to the bad guys on the topic researched? Or does researching like this cross the boundary of its inability to learn?

