Simulacrum and undying creature

@JeremyECrawford Simulacrum+undying creature,such as naga or flame skull,does it reform in the same fashion,or no regenerative property?
— Brail (@BrailSays) September 14, 2015
Simulacrum works only on a humanoid or a beast. #DnD https://t.co/RyRFtMMe6A
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 15, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Is the intent of Simulacrum that it can be healed through magic,hit die/resting,or ONLY through the alchemical process?
— Brail (@BrailSays) September 14, 2015
The intent is that the simulacrum (PH, 276) can be healed only by the alchemical process. #DnD https://t.co/9pva3AaPnr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2015