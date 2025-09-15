Simulacrum and undying creature

@JeremyECrawford Simulacrum+undying creature,such as naga or flame skull,does it reform in the same fashion,or no regenerative property? — Brail (@BrailSays) September 14, 2015

Simulacrum works only on a humanoid or a beast. #DnD https://t.co/RyRFtMMe6A — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 15, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Is the intent of Simulacrum that it can be healed through magic,hit die/resting,or ONLY through the alchemical process? — Brail (@BrailSays) September 14, 2015