Silver weapon resistance

@JeremyECrawford a creature has resis against nonmag weap that isn't silvered, does that mean a non-silvered magic item does full dmg? #dnd — Teddy Yudain (@Tsyclops) February 5, 2016

A resistance to damage from nonmagical weapons that aren't silvered doesn't work against magic weapons. #DnD https://t.co/zcnAa7qqct — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 17, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Is there no clearer way to word that? I feel like the way those resistances are phrased is confusing. — John Warren (@JohnnyZemo) February 18, 2016