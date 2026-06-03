@JeremyECrawford Should players be using monster manual during game to check stars & abilities of creatures?
— fieldmechanik (@fieldmechanik) March 1, 2016
It's up to the DM whether players may look in #DnD books other than the Player's Handbook at the game table. https://t.co/jzHMaXkKng
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016
One thought on “Should players be using Monster Manual during game to check creatures stats?”
Let them, and change the stats on every monster…that will teach them.