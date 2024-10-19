@xanderh2404 Should multiclass 3rd casters round up or down? Single-class rounds up, but multiclass rules says to round down. A multiclass character follows the rules for multiclassing. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 17, 2016

@xanderh2404 this means that EK multiclassing wizard doesn’t advance spell slot progression. Intended?

An EK is at least a 3rd-level fighter and therefore contributes at least 1 level to multiclass spell-slot advancement. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016

@xanderh2404 20 EK has the same spell slots as a 19 EK / 1 wizard. This is what I meant. That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016

@xanderh2404 That basically makes the dip worthless, though. Doesn’t feel well thought out, to be honest. If 3 cantrips, 6 1st-level spells, Ritual Casting, Arcane Recovery & a spellcasting focus are worthless to you, do avoid them. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford actually, on that note, would the Arcane focus work with EK spells as well? — alexander Hvilshøj (@xanderh2404) February 18, 2016