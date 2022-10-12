@JeremyECrawford? after podcast: Should I let passive perception notice everything if high enough, or have active required for some things? Or in other words, is it in poor form to have a check that you can't use passive perception for/to specifically require an active check?
— SymphFan (@SymphFan) April 28, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Wasn't sure if "You can't roll so bad you unsee passive results" should interpret as "You effectively can't roll below 10 on active checks".
— SymphFan (@SymphFan) April 28, 2017
The DM decides whether to use passive Perception. If you do use it, a check is unnecessary if a passive score already noticed something #DnD https://t.co/ei6sqTPYEq
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 28, 2017
@JeremyECrawford When you say "use" do you mean use the mechanic at all? Or that some things can "hide" from passive, but not active, perception?
— Alex Harris (@Alex_Harris) April 28, 2017
Passive checks are a tool for the DM. The DM decides whether the rule is used at all. #DnD https://t.co/3KE6WIUzmH
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 28, 2017
One thought on “Should I let passive perception notice everything if high enough?”
In effect, this means the “Observant” feat is optional, too. If the DM doesn’t use Passive Perception, then you just permanently traded an ability point for the option of someday maybe reading lips.