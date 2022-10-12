@JeremyECrawford? after podcast: Should I let passive perception notice everything if high enough, or have active required for some things? Or in other words, is it in poor form to have a check that you can't use passive perception for/to specifically require an active check? — SymphFan (@SymphFan) April 28, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Wasn't sure if "You can't roll so bad you unsee passive results" should interpret as "You effectively can't roll below 10 on active checks". — SymphFan (@SymphFan) April 28, 2017

The DM decides whether to use passive Perception. If you do use it, a check is unnecessary if a passive score already noticed something #DnD https://t.co/ei6sqTPYEq — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 28, 2017

@JeremyECrawford When you say "use" do you mean use the mechanic at all? Or that some things can "hide" from passive, but not active, perception? — Alex Harris (@Alex_Harris) April 28, 2017