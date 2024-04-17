Shocked that Lords Alliance have not set up a banking system yet. #DnD #ForgottenRealms Lore pic.twitter.com/mdfOdfiYLl — Faerûn History (@FaerunHistory) August 8, 2017

They have. For large payments and transfers, done in the Faerunian version of IOUs (bank drafts) and far more rarely, gems or trade bars. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 9, 2017

Finance construction, but no paying with check at the potion shop? I guess thats what tabs are for?Notes-of-hand (IOUs) have been used at FR city shops since the early 1200s DR. Guilds and local merchants (who own property) can run tabs. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 9, 2017

I would assume the problem remains… Prhaps differently in regards to currency. Partic the exchange rate for local currency in/out of area.Folks, a banking system has little effect on varying values of currencies. Walk into your local real-world bank with foreign currency and… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

…try to "change" it into your local currency. Banks add fees or don't, follow a central (in the US, "federal") rate of exhange or don't. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

In the city I grew up in, I even get different rates of exchange for the same currency WITHIN the same bank branch, depending on how MUCH.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

…banks doesn't iron out most "foreign currency valuations" differences. Try it the next time you go far aboard and come back with… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

…"strange" money, if you believe me not. Currency exchanges can be even wilder, depending on what currencies they're trying to unload… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

…or stock up on. There are folks in Canada, the US, the UK (and presumably many other countries, whom I don't happen to know personally).. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

…who make a daily living off the differing values of currencies they sell and buy. I crafted things in the Realms to be like the real… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

…world in this regard. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

Because differences in currency are one more great "quiet" driver of Realms adventures/stories, at the gaming table and in fiction. :} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 10, 2017

😏 and here in America it isnt uncommon to find a Canadian dime in your pocket 😏 they do look nearly identicle in a handful of coins 😏And vice versa, too. American coins are mixed in with Canadian, here in Canada, and have been all my life. Most Canadian banks, BTW, won't.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 11, 2017

..deal in coins at all. I keep mine for paying road tolls Stateside. ;} Similarly, in the Realms, some moneylenders/changers won't deal in.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 11, 2017