Shield master vs Flurry of Blows

  1. carlosmoya79 says:

    What does “immediately after you take the Attack action” mean in this context?
    For example, let’s look at this sequence:

    * I declare the Attack action as my action
    * move
    * attack someone
    * move again and I trigger an AoO
    * cast hellish rebuke on the attacker
    * drop my weapon
    * move again
    * draw another weapon
    * attack someone again

    At which moment in this turn am I considered to have “taken the Attack action”?

