@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Shield master can take bonus action before an attack. Can a monk flurry before attack? Wording is different.
— Mark Brehob (@Dr_Brehob) July 11, 2015
@Dr_Brehob @JeremyECrawford don't believe so
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 11, 2015
Flurry of Blows happens "immediately after you take the Attack action on your turn" (PH, 78). https://t.co/va0p1agI3R
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 12, 2015
One thought on “Shield master vs Flurry of Blows”
What does “immediately after you take the Attack action” mean in this context?
For example, let’s look at this sequence:
* I declare the Attack action as my action
* move
* attack someone
* move again and I trigger an AoO
* cast hellish rebuke on the attacker
* drop my weapon
* move again
* draw another weapon
* attack someone again
At which moment in this turn am I considered to have “taken the Attack action”?