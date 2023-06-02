Shield Master should follow something more akin to the annoying bonus spell general rule…

  1. Rodrigo says:

    It’s totally stupid! So Leonidas must first attack twice or even 4 times with the sword (if it’s fighter) before can shove with the shield, absurd. I don’t even understand why it must have any kind of trigger, it’s illogical.

  2. Daniel Souza says:

    Guys, just accept that your fighters wont be able to use this feat to prone the enemy and make all attacks with advantage every single turn at no cost 🙂

