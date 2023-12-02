Must I doff a shield to use it as an improvised weapon?

@dpnorton “Must I doff a shield to use it as an improvised weapon?” Nope. It’s shield-bash time! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 12, 2015

Does proficiency with my shield apply to a shield bash? Why doesn’t every monster with a shield detail a bash?



@dpnorton If you attack with a shield, it’s a normal improvised weapon, unless a special feature says otherwise. @SeldenNeil — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 13, 2015