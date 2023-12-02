Must I doff a shield to use it as an improvised weapon?
@dpnorton “Must I doff a shield to use it as an improvised weapon?” Nope. It’s shield-bash time!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 12, 2015
Does proficiency with my shield apply to a shield bash? Why doesn’t every monster with a shield detail a bash?
@dpnorton If you attack with a shield, it’s a normal improvised weapon, unless a special feature says otherwise. @SeldenNeil
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 13, 2015
@dpnorton The Dueling feature makes some assumptions about imp. weapons that aren’t in the text. I’ll explain in Sage Advice.@MLenser
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 13, 2015