Any advice on handling Clerics/Druids with shields and spell casting?

@MonumentGamesAny advice on handling Clerics/druids with shields and spell casting? They seem disadvantaged without a hand free for S/M comps just stow that weapon in the shield hand for a moment and you're good – the rule isn't there to restrict, but to clarify — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 25, 2014

@mpetruzz @MonumentGamesso you don’t eyed to actually use an incidental to put away your weapon and then draw it again next turn? I really wouldn't worry about it – it's not a balancing factor AFAIK — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 25, 2014

@mikemearls OK, so I assume same for Bards (2handed instruments) and paladins or clerics with 2 handed weapons? — Matt Petruzzelli (@mpetruzz) August 25, 2014

@mikemearls I ask b/c duel wield feat letting you draw 2 weapons suggested that incidentals were supposed to be granular/limited in scope. — Matt Petruzzelli (@mpetruzz) August 25, 2014