There once was a snaky medusa who Was ruled by her seething, undying rage Though of years she’d achieved a hundred and two She was still rather alluring—for her age

She adventured here and adventured there

From ruin to dungeon, oft to and fro

And the Castle tax collector on duty

All smitten with her beauty

Many taxes on her treasure won let the Castle vaults forego

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 10, 2022