Does a dagger count as both a melee and a ranged weapon for sharpshooter feat?

One thought on “Does a dagger count as both a melee and a ranged weapon for sharpshooter feat?

  1. carlosmoya79 says:

    For those who arrive here via search engine, this ruling was later superseded by another clarification.
    Tl;dr a dagger remains a Melee Weapon even when you make a ranged attack with it, and a ranged attack remains a Ranged Weapon Attack even when you make it with a melee weapon. So a thrown dagger counts as a melee weapon for features that affect “attacks with a melee weapon” and as a ranged attack for features that affect “ranged weapon attacks”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.