Sharin XP with NPC

@carljonardIn Out of the Abyss, are NPCs accompanying the party supposed to get an equal share of XP, as described on page 93 of the DMG? yes, if they contribute meaningfully to an encounter
@carljonard one alternative – slice goes up and hand wave all fighting outside of PCs
@carljonard example, PCs fight half of monsters, other half fights NPCs off-camera, DM summarizes results
