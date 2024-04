just one question. Sharantyr of the rangers three. Wasnt there a hint that she would birth a new “elminster”?Why yes, there WAS. ;}

I cant believe that line was killed off. I was hoping something could have come through after the spellplague. Even mirt made it through!Mirt made it through by being trapped in a blueflame magic item. (Volo survived via a similar transformation.) Sharantyr's progeny survived2

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 27, 2017