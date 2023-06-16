Shadows of Moil heavily obscures with everyday darkness and therefore I can see with Darkision?

@JeremyECrawford please, end a debate!
Shadows of Moil spell heavily obscures with everyday darkness and therefore I can see the heavily obscured caster with Darkision (2nd level spell or a racial trait)? Or it does generate Magical Darkness (like it happens with Darkness spell)?
The darkness spell has no bearing on how other darkness works in the game. A spell's rules govern only how that spell works. #DnD https://t.co/JhLF86MFeY
