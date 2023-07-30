@JeremyECrawford Shadow of Moil spell makes the warlock heavily obscured, but the "flame-like shadows" that heavily obscure only the warlock are physical concealments (like flames/smoke) or are mundane shadows (so darkvision lets see the warlock in shades of gray)?

Shadow of Moil heavily obscures you, full stop. The spell also dims the light around you.

The fact that you're heavily obscured is a result of the flame-like shadows surrounding you, not the result of being in darkness. This means you're heavily obscured even to darkvision. #DnD https://t.co/dEAZRZsjLi

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2019