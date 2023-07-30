@JeremyECrawford Shadow of Moil spell makes the warlock heavily obscured, but the "flame-like shadows" that heavily obscure only the warlock are physical concealments (like flames/smoke) or are mundane shadows (so darkvision lets see the warlock in shades of gray)?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 10, 2019
Shadow of Moil heavily obscures you, full stop. The spell also dims the light around you.
The fact that you're heavily obscured is a result of the flame-like shadows surrounding you, not the result of being in darkness. This means you're heavily obscured even to darkvision. #DnD https://t.co/dEAZRZsjLi
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2019
One thought on “Shadow of Moil spell makes the warlock heavily obscured…”
What!? I haven’t heard of this spell. Is this in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything? If so I must have missed this spell when I went through it.