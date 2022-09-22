I noticed Dragon 170 has shadow dragon-derived mantimeras, dracimeras and wyvern drakes, but Cult of the Dragon does not give stats for the shadow dragon-derived varieties.

Was there any particular reason why these stats were not included? Likely because that book was put together in a weekend, it was in the era of precious wordcount (no pixels, just print), and shadow dragons usually react to Cult overtures by tearing the cultists apart, so they likely wouldn't go seeking shadow versions of beasties.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 21, 2022