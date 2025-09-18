@JeremyECrawford Can "minor illusion" (cantrip) create an effect like a shadow 5-foot cube ? Shadow can be considered as an object ?
— AideDD (@aideddorg) September 16, 2015
The system doesn't treat light or darkness as an object. An object is something tangible. #DnD https://t.co/iv2ec9CBce
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2015
You could create an object the exact same colour as the background such that it’s hard to see, but will cast a shadow itself.