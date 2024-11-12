@JeremyECrawford Wil you be able to get OA with the sentinel feat on a flying creature with the "flyby" trait?
— Bernt Bergum (@Maraxion) October 17, 2016
A Flyby creature doesn't provoke an opportunity attack when it flies out of a foe's reach. Nothing in the Sentinel feat counters that. #DnD https://t.co/1p8AQBBqvu
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 17, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Maraxion on that note, would a pole arm master get an OA as the flyby enters range?
— Dreadwolf (@HVargavinter) October 17, 2016
Flyby protects you when you fly out of a foe's reach, not when you fly into it. #DnD https://t.co/cBMv5Yh8Kj
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 17, 2016