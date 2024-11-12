@JeremyECrawford Wil you be able to get OA with the sentinel feat on a flying creature with the "flyby" trait? — Bernt Bergum (@Maraxion) October 17, 2016

A Flyby creature doesn't provoke an opportunity attack when it flies out of a foe's reach. Nothing in the Sentinel feat counters that. #DnD https://t.co/1p8AQBBqvu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 17, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Maraxion on that note, would a pole arm master get an OA as the flyby enters range? — Dreadwolf (@HVargavinter) October 17, 2016