Scorching Ray – D&D Errata

@BrailSaysSo Scorching Ray gets +X 1 time per cast,but Magic Missile gets +X on every bolt? Correct. Magic missile is an oddball, in that it functions a bit like an area-damage spell ("strike simultaneously"). @_Matafer — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 16, 2015

@vikke064What is the point of this change? Was there a balance issue? Seems more complicated and weaker. The previous text was vague and generated many questions. We clarified the text to better express its intent. @_Matafer — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 16, 2015

@S_McMahon617 Scorching ray is a sequence of attacks, with each attack getting its own damage roll. @mikemearls — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015