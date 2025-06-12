@BrailSaysSo Scorching Ray gets +X 1 time per cast,but Magic Missile gets +X on every bolt? Correct. Magic missile is an oddball, in that it functions a bit like an area-damage spell ("strike simultaneously"). @_Matafer
June 16, 2015
@vikke064What is the point of this change? Was there a balance issue? Seems more complicated and weaker. The previous text was vague and generated many questions. We clarified the text to better express its intent. @_Matafer
June 16, 2015
@S_McMahon617 Scorching ray is a sequence of attacks, with each attack getting its own damage roll. @mikemearls
June 17, 2015
@S_McMahon617Since they are separate attacks does that mean you apply the CHA modifier to each or only to one ray? Elemental Affinity lets you apply the bonus to one damage roll per spell. @mikemearls
June 17, 2015
One thought on “Scorching Ray – D&D Errata”