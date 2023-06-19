Same proficiency from two different sources does the survivalist rule in XGE contradict this?

In PHB, it specifies that if you gain the same proficiency from two different sources, you may choose a different prof of the same type (skill or tool) instead.
Does the survivalist rule for the Scout Rogue in XGE contradict this by stating"-if you don't already have it"? pic.twitter.com/jF1kzoCOyc
The proficiency rule for backgrounds applies when you gain your background at 1st level. It has no relevance outside that context.
