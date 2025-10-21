Sage Advice Rules Answers: November 2015

CHAMPIONS!
This month our lovely Master Jeremy touch on these rules answer :
- Racial traits about lightfoot halfling and Wood elves
- Class Feature: Extra attack and Warlock Expanded Spell List
- Backgrounds: Can you have more than one background?
- Equipment: Can I attack with a shiled and keep +2 AC?
- Multiclassing: Rogue/Monk Sneak attak unamed strike.
- Feats: Savage Attacker
- Combat: does suprise happen outside Initiative? Cunning Action and Step of the Wind. Can a melee Spell knock an opponent?
- Spellcasting: Planar Binding and Hail of Thorns
All these answers are here:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-november-2015
But don’t forget to download this new precious Sage Advice Compendium:
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium.pdf
Have Fun