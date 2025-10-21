Sage Advice Rules Answers: November 2015

CHAMPIONS!

This month our lovely Master Jeremy touch on these rules answer :

Racial traits about lightfoot halfling and Wood elves

about lightfoot halfling and Wood elves Class Feature : Extra attack and Warlock Expanded Spell List

: Extra attack and Warlock Expanded Spell List Backgrounds: Can you have more than one background?

Equipment: Can I attack with a shiled and keep +2 AC?

Multiclassing : Rogue/Monk Sneak attak unamed strike.

: Rogue/Monk Sneak attak unamed strike. Feats: Savage Attacker

Combat : does suprise happen outside Initiative ? Cunning Action and Step of the Wind. Can a melee Spell knock an opponent?

: does suprise happen outside ? Cunning Action and Step of the Wind. Can a knock an opponent? Spellcasting: Planar Binding and Hail of Thorns

All these answers are here:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-november-2015

But don’t forget to download this new precious Sage Advice Compendium:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium.pdf

Have Fun