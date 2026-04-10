Sage Advice March 2016

Heroes!
Our Baron Jeremy von Crawford answers to march questions with explosive revelation about druids and metal armors.
other quetions:
- Bonus action spellcasting
- Dispel Magic against Vampire Charm
- Dispel Magic and Antimagicfield against Animate Dead
- Can Dispel Magic stop another spell effect?
- Can you use a shield with Mage Armor?
All answers here:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-march-2016
or download the updated Sage advice official document here
http://media.wizards.com/2016/downloads/DND/SA_Compendium.pdf
and remember
“Sage Advice doesn’t trump the rulings of a Dungeon Master; the answers and information provided here are meant to assist a DM in adjudicating the game.” JC