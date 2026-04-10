Sage Advice March 2016

Heroes!

Our Baron Jeremy von Crawford answers to march questions with explosive revelation about druids and metal armors.

other quetions:

Bonus action spellcasting

spellcasting Dispel Magic against Vampire Charm

Dispel Magic and Antimagicfield against Animate Dead

and Antimagicfield against Can Dispel Magic stop another spell effect?

stop another spell effect? Can you use a shield with Mage Armor?

All answers here:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-march-2016

or download the updated Sage advice official document here

http://media.wizards.com/2016/downloads/DND/SA_Compendium.pdf

and remember

“Sage Advice doesn’t trump the rulings of a Dungeon Master; the answers and information provided here are meant to assist a DM in adjudicating the game.” JC