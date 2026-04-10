Sage Advice March 2016

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Heroes!
Our Baron Jeremy von Crawford answers to march questions with explosive revelation about druids and metal armors.
other quetions:

  • Bonus action spellcasting
  • Dispel Magic against Vampire Charm
  • Dispel Magic and Antimagicfield against Animate Dead
  • Can Dispel Magic stop another spell effect?
  • Can you use a shield with Mage Armor?

All answers here:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-march-2016

or download the updated Sage advice official document here

http://media.wizards.com/2016/downloads/DND/SA_Compendium.pdf

and remember
“Sage Advice doesn’t trump the rulings of a Dungeon Master; the answers and information provided here are meant to assist a DM in adjudicating the game.” JC

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