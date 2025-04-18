Sage Advice is on Tumblr!

Eureka!

Sage Advice opens today on Tumblr!

Here is the link: http://sageadvicednd.tumblr.com

It’s a little different from this website: there are classic Dungeons and Dragons Questions&Answers but I’ve added some nice revised pictures that comes from ancient fantasy novels plus another new function Ask where you can ask me questions with this Tumblr link:

http://sageadvicednd.tumblr.com/ask

I’ll try to answer you but remember: I’m not a Dungeons&Dragons designer, I’m just a librarian that collects and study designers answers of the best game ever made.

I hope you like it.



Your humble

Zoltar the Sage