Eureka!
Sage Advice opens today on Tumblr!
Here is the link: http://sageadvicednd.tumblr.com
It’s a little different from this website: there are classic Dungeons and Dragons Questions&Answers but I’ve added some nice revised pictures that comes from ancient fantasy novels plus another new function Ask where you can ask me questions with this Tumblr link:
http://sageadvicednd.tumblr.com/ask
I’ll try to answer you but remember: I’m not a Dungeons&Dragons designer, I’m just a librarian that collects and study designers answers of the best game ever made.
I hope you like it.
Your humble
Zoltar the Sage
2 thoughts on “Sage Advice is on Tumblr!”
I’ve asked questions before, and while some have been asked and answered from other posters is there a way to search replies by asker?
Clever Alex
Unfortunatey I’ve no so powerful search engine, but my advice is to use this google advanced search http://www.google.com/advanced_search
put https://www.sageadvice.eu in the website box and type asker name.
hope it help