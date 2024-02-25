Rune Magic, Storm King’s Thunder and Giantcraft

The giants’ ordning was introduced in a 2nd edition D&D game supplement called GIANTCRAFT. https://t.co/Ddmm8bHvpa — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016

After this Master Chris tweet I’ve made some research in my library and I found Giantcraft an interesting Forgotten Realms supplement that can give you a deep insights about Storm King’s Thunder storyline.

Here you will find:

The story about the War with the Dragons

A section on player-character giants and giant-kin

A chapter on giant religion

Details on giant rune magic

Highly detailed lairs for the main giant types

for the main types Uncover the secrets of the Ordning

The forbidden “living cave”

Learn the history of the sons and daughters of Annam

RUNE MAGIC is also described very well in the Unearthed Arcana pdf from Master Mike Mearls and can help you with your low level characters against giants.

If you need something about rune-based magic there’s the Vikings Campaign Sourcebook, that gives you more free play to put these magical runes in your pre-giants campaign.



