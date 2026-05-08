Rules of moving through another creature’s space

@John_Wyatt_The rules for moving through another creature’s space are oddly written. The grammar leaves it ambiguous. Clarification? Which part do you find unclear? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2016

@JeremyECrawford does it mean 2 sizes larger OR 2 sizes smaller. Or 2 sizes larger, and anything smaller than that — John Wyatt (@John_Wyatt_) March 12, 2016