Rules of moving through another creature’s space

@John_Wyatt_The rules for moving through another creature’s space are oddly written. The grammar leaves it ambiguous. Clarification? Which part do you find unclear?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2016
@JeremyECrawford does it mean 2 sizes larger OR 2 sizes smaller. Or 2 sizes larger, and anything smaller than that
— John Wyatt (@John_Wyatt_) March 12, 2016
You can move through a foe's space if it is at least 2 sizes larger or 2 sizes smaller than you. #DnD https://t.co/FxMVvFNKTE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2016