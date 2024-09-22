Which is to say, current PHB rules really favor the Wizard as a ritual caster over other full caster classes
The wizard is intended to be the most flexible ritual caster in the game. #DnD https://t.co/W9e2IQ8Gn0
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 7, 2016
@AardvarkBlueTo the point that full casters are paying a feat tax to compete? Balance issue IMNHO. It isn’t a competition. Each spellcasting class has one or more niches. The wizard’s is an unparalleled selection of spells.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 7, 2016
@demulhall @AardvarkBlueHaving the spell book is balanced by also relying on it. You can’t pickpocket a Cleric’s ability to pray. Precisely.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 7, 2016
2 thoughts on “Rules favor the Wizard as a ritual caster over other full caster classes!”
“It’s not a competition” is the poorest excuse for unbalanced design I have heard in a while.
But that’s the thing — it *is* a balanced design. As stated, wizards are *supposed* to have the most flexible range of spell selection (including ritual casting) vs other full casters because it’s their niche/”thing”, similar to how druids and clerics can access their spells more readily (they gain access to all of “x” levels their class level permits vs wizards who must research and discover theirs), or how sorcerers have meta-magic and more spell slots via their sorcery points, or how bards have the broadest range of “stealing others’ tricks” (especially Lore Bards) in their assortments/range as well as from Magical Secrets (including being the best general counter-spellers/dispellers, due to being able to add half-proficiency to those rolls via Jack of All Trades), etc….