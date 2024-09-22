Rules favor the Wizard as a ritual caster over other full caster classes!

Which is to say, current PHB rules really favor the Wizard as a ritual caster over other full caster classes

The wizard is intended to be the most flexible ritual caster in the game. #DnD https://t.co/W9e2IQ8Gn0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 7, 2016

@AardvarkBlueTo the point that full casters are paying a feat tax to compete? Balance issue IMNHO. It isn’t a competition. Each spellcasting class has one or more niches. The wizard’s is an unparalleled selection of spells. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 7, 2016