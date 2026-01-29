RPG writers mess up

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Where do you think most tabletop RPG module/campaign writers mess up the most? — Insomniacs Ink (@insomniacsink) January 1, 2016

Creating encounters that can be solved or handled only one way. Good adventures take player creativity into account. https://t.co/aL5IMkZCbW — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 1, 2016

@TimesNewPwnin @ChrisPerkinsDnDRead about Tucker’s Kobolds to get ideas for intelligent mobs acting intelligently. I'm not actually looking to make them more challenging, I'm trying to play them realistically without a TPK. — Captain MEL (@OG_Captain_MEL) January 1, 2016