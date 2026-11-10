@JeremyECrawford Is the paragraph "Rolling 1 or 20" for death saves saying natural 1 and 20 or modified roll? I think you answered this once — Aaron Bloom (@aaronbloom15) June 4, 2016

When the rules talk about rolling a 1 or 20 on the d20, they literally mean on the d20, not after modifiers. #DnD https://t.co/yg8wE9zQ8L — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016