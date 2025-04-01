Rogue/Fighter uses Action Surge, does he get sneak on both or just one?

2 thoughts on “Rogue/Fighter uses Action Surge, does he get sneak on both or just one?

  1. Shawn Gill says:

    What if I ready an action to strike someone when an ally attacks them and then action surge to take an action on my turn? I would then be attacking on my turn and on my ally’s turn(if they attack being my trigger to use the readied action)

    • Lexar says:

      Ready an action uses your reaction to complete and happens on the turn that was triggered. Therefore you used your sneak attack on a different turn than yours. When your turn comes again you may use a sneak attack once, no matter how many actions / bonus actions or reactions you take (on your turn) to attack an opponent.

