@Brail4 @JeremyECrawfordRogue attack+sneak attack v concentration. 1 damage source or two damage sources? one source
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 8, 2014
@Brail4 @JeremyECrawfordRogue attack+sneak attack v concentration. 1 damage source or two damage sources? one source
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 8, 2014
One thought on “Rogue attack+sneak attack v concentration. 1 damage source or two damage sources?”
so are you saying that the Rogue can sneak attack without attacking?
Rogue attack+sneak I thought was one source