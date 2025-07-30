Revisit early Forgotten Realms!

Adventurers!
I give you an advice: today you can grab all of the first edition Forgotten Realms setting material for half the price until August 31st. Follow this link:
http://www.dndclassics.com/browse.php?filters=0_44710_44700?affiliate_id=237976

Revisit early Forgotten Realms material written by Ed Greenwood himself, and…

get lost in Dungeons & Dragons all over again. See you in Waterdeep!

