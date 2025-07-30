Adventurers!

I give you an advice: today you can grab all of the first edition Forgotten Realms setting material for half the price until August 31st. Follow this link:

http://www.dndclassics.com/browse.php?filters=0_44710_44700?affiliate_id=237976

Revisit early Forgotten Realms material written by Ed Greenwood himself, and…

The Avatar Trilogy adventures modules

adventures modules The first zero level adventure: N4 Treasure Hunt

adventure: N4 Treasure Hunt Tracy and Laura Hickman : I3 Pharoah

and : I3 Pharoah FR3 Waterdeep

FR5 The Savage Frontier

Under Illefarn

get lost in Dungeons & Dragons all over again. See you in Waterdeep!

http://www.dndclassics.com/browse.php?filters=0_44710_44700?affiliate_id=237976