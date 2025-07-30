Adventurers!
I give you an advice: today you can grab all of the first edition Forgotten Realms setting material for half the price until August 31st. Follow this link:
http://www.dndclassics.com/browse.php?filters=0_44710_44700?affiliate_id=237976
Revisit early Forgotten Realms material written by Ed Greenwood himself, and…
- The Avatar Trilogy adventures modules
- The first zero level adventure: N4 Treasure Hunt
- Tracy and Laura Hickman : I3 Pharoah
- FR3 Waterdeep
- FR5 The Savage Frontier
- Under Illefarn
get lost in Dungeons & Dragons all over again. See you in Waterdeep!
