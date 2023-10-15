@edge2054 @mikemearlsHi guys, does resistance apply to the abjurer’s Arcane Ward ability? If an abjurer has resistance, it is applied after the ward takes any damage. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2014

@GarhedCarsisir @edge2054 @mikemearlsNext question then, abjurer 20 has immunity to cold, targeted by cold spell, ward still takes damage? A question about your question: what's the source of the abjurer's immunity? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2014