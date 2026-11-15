@VNarvek @JeremyECrawfordReplacing the 10 in AC calculation with 1d20 – pushing too far, or good for showing the chaos of battlefield? introduces a lot of chaos, and likely makes things go on a bit longer. worse for the PCs in the long run
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 27, 2016
One thought on “Replacing the 10 in AC calculation with 1d20”
I’ll occasionally do a DC of 5 + 1d6 or even +1d10.
COSMIC PATROL is a GMless system where every difficulty is a d20 roll and it can get weirdly easy/hard.