Replacing the 10 in AC calculation with 1d20

One thought on “Replacing the 10 in AC calculation with 1d20

  1. Michael E McGuire says:

    I’ll occasionally do a DC of 5 + 1d6 or even +1d10.
    COSMIC PATROL is a GMless system where every difficulty is a d20 roll and it can get weirdly easy/hard.

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