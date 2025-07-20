Replacing Defective or Missing Pieces from 5e Books

@ChrisPerkinsDnD The 3 5ed. books are great. The only issue is the binding which is far too weak and books falling apart like acid splash
— Alain L (@Anakin007) July 19, 2015
If you open any book with enough regularity, its binding will begin to fail. My 1E books are more like folders. https://t.co/GR4uAzrhuq
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 19, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD We can help! Check our PR policy here http://t.co/KU1alvngFj then call 800-324-6496 or email us at http://t.co/TmNw3tXPQH
— Wizards of the Coast (@Wizards_Help) July 20, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I guess that is because they do not sew the books but just glue them. Such a pity as they are so beautiful
— Alain L (@Anakin007) July 19, 2015
Made in the USA, baby! https://t.co/2a3cziwDy3
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 19, 2015
My benevolent flumph overlords have reminded me that we have a replacement policy for defective D&D books: https://t.co/CTmOzPMLLF
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 20, 2015
@Wizards_Help @ChrisPerkinsDnD does this also cover books where the pages are faded? Bought a new 5e PHB and a few of the pages are faded
— Chris Martin (@CMSLOPOrion) July 20, 2015
I believe that kind of printing error warrants a replacement. https://t.co/3Ocz5phBF7
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 20, 2015